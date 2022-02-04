Located in one of N RKE most prestigious sought after neighborhoods-Bentley Park! Great location convenient to Airport, Downtown, shopping, trails and all amenities Roanoke has to offer. This freshly painted (2022) home boasts over 5000 SQ FT with 6 Large BDRMs and 3.1 baths. Oversized Garage leads into Large Kitchen with custom Cherry Cabinetry to include Island and Peninsula with Newer Appliances (2018) with breakfast area which is open to Den with Gas Fireplace (1), Screened in Porch and Deck great for entertaining friends and family. Formal Living Room and Dining Room with 1/2 bath all with Hardwood Flooring completes spacious living level. Upstairs Large Master Bedroom with Full Walk-In Closet and Great Master Bath, 3 Additional Bedrooms and Full Bath, Plus a Huge Bonus Room
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $599,000
