This spectacular, contemporary home is situated atop the highly desired Roanoke County Neighborhood of Hunting Hills, and has been tastefully updated with modern design and finishes. The reclaimed outdoor spaces have been carefully manicured to maximize the extraordinary, unobstructed Blue Ridge Mountains and sunset views from almost every room in the home. Boasting 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Baths, within a thoughtfully executed floor plan perfect for hosting large events, while preserving an inviting place for guests, friends, and family to relax and take in the views. The entry level houses a well-appointed kitchen with wine cooler, and large center island perfect for displaying your carefully crafted charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, or featured cocktails.
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $781,950
