Tremendous space, amazing vistas and complete privacy with convenience to all area amenities, health care and shopping! This custom built; one family-owned home is spectacular. Enter on the main living level to a fully renovated kitchen and family room. Kitchen has a large center island with built in beverage cooler, and charging stations in the center of the home, looking out to amazing mountain vistas! A large family room, living room and dining room with main level access to a half bath, office, storage space and garage entrance. Walk out to a private, large outdoor deck from the main living area or master bedroom area. Master bedroom on main level with a stunning master bath and incredible walk- in closet with w/d hookup. Take either the main hall staircase or back hall staircase
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $859,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly Border Collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
- Updated
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
In case you hadn't noticed, Christiansburg's town council has lately resembled a boiling cauldron of backbiting and resentment.
“Most of us hate anything that we don’t understand.”
Medical marijuana is coming to the Roanoke Valley, as the region’s first cannabis dispensary prepares to open for patients in Salem in early August..
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
Nick Leftwich, 32, is Cave Spring High's new football coach. The third-generation coach has built a staff that includes his father, Jeff Leftwich.
Five women were arrested after complaints about illicit sexual activity.
The chair, secretary and treasurer of party gave varying reasons for their decisions.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.