Investors special! This HUGE 6 bedroom 2 bath home located in SW is ready for a complete make over! Sold AS IS. Bring ALL offers! Please use extreme caution upstairs.Buyers/Buyers Agent to verify all information.
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $89,999
