 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $89,999

6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $89,999

Investors special! This HUGE 6 bedroom 2 bath home located in SW is ready for a complete make over! Sold AS IS. Bring ALL offers! Please use extreme caution upstairs.Buyers/Buyers Agent to verify all information.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert