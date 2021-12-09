6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,000

Investors special! This HUGE 6 bedroom 2 bath home located in SW is ready for a complete make over! Sold AS IS. Bring ALL offers! Please use extreme caution upstairs.Buyers/Buyers Agent to verify all information.
Shawn Quinn and Derek Jones are the newest members of the Hokie's football coaching staff.
More than 350 acres of prime real estate sold for $16 million-plus Thursday night in an unusual auction in Roanoke of land at Smith Mountain Lake.
BLACKSBURG — The highlight was when the new football coach came out there.
Monday’s crisis happened around 2:30 p.m. at the YMCA on Oakhurst Avenue, according to the Pulaski Police Department.
A brief spell of colder air in a December that has been warm and is likely to be warm again may coincide with enough moisture on Wednesday for a period of snow, sleet or freezing rain at the start of the best chance of widespread rain in nearly a month.
Defensive end Amare Barno is the latest Virginia Tech player to opt out of a bowl game, more details here
Norris and Wendy Mitchell say they're pleased to contribute to what is planned as a state-of-art facility for Virginia Tech's College of Engineering.
The issue involving the homeless prompted debate, and the council passed the ordinance on a 5-2 vote.
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry has signed a six-year deal with the school, details on the financial terms
The two teams, both 6-6, will meet Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.