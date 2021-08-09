 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Salem - $249,950

Come check out this very spacious and privately situated brick ranch located in the heart of the City of Salem! Situated on a .75 acre fenced lot and conveniently located within a minute or so to downtown. The home boast 4 Bedrooms on the entry level with 2 additional rooms downstairs that are used as bedrooms in addition to 2 full and 1 half bathrooms and lots of storage space. There is plenty of parking area as well as a beautiful deck to sit out and relax on after a long days work! This home makes an excellent choice for a large or growing family, don't miss it.

