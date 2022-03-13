6 Bedroom Home in Salem - $395,000

A must see! This was known as ''Baldwin's Cabin'' and it's now for sale! The home has lots of charm with custom double front door, to massive stone fireplace exposed to the attic ceiling. The balcony overlooks the large living room. The first-floor master bedroom has room for setting area, walk-in closet and large master bath with jetted tub. The kitchen has eating island and wet bar. Plus, it sets on a corner lot with almost an acre of land.