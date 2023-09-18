Looking for an updated home, 5mins from all Salem has to offer and yet gives you the seclusion you long for? Look no further! Enter the main level of your 6bed/3ba home and you'll be blown away by your great room featuring a fully updated kitchen, wood burning fireplace, and large living space. Head down the hall to discover 3beds, including the updated master ensuite. Downstairs you'll discover a second great room with updated kitchen, 3 more bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Not enough space? Head outside from either level to enjoy your oversized two-story deck, overlooking your completely fenced in yard, ideal for kids, pets and entertaining! Stop by today to check it out!