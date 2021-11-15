 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Salem - $479,000

Amazing custom built home in excellent Salem location that has been meticulously well maintained. The spacious first floor master is complete with a soaking tub, tile shower, and walk in closet. A first floor laundry room makes this home perfect for one-level living. The kitchen has granite counters and new lighting fixtures. Enjoy the living room with gas log fireplace and built in AV wiring or step out onto the covered patio overlooking a large backyard. Upstairs you'll find new hardwood floors along with four additional bedrooms, large bonus room, and a craft room. There's also a large 3 car garage so there's plenty of space for storage, home gym, shop, etc. Don't pay more for less with a new build when you can move into this beautifully updated newer home now!

