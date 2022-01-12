BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS 2 STORY HOME OFFERS LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, DOUBLE SINK AND WALK IN CLOSET, CHEFS KITCHEN OPEN TO A DEN WITH GAS FIREPLACE, CROWN MOLDING, CENTRAL VAC, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FAMILY ROOM, GAS LOG FIREPLACE, FULL BATH, BEDROOM AND OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM, LARGE DECK, NEW SIDEWALK, OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH CONCRETE DRIVEWAY, AND MUCH MORE!!! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE OF A KIND HOME!!
6 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $666,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
About 30 people were hospitalized and the health department confirmed three deaths. Now the Vests of Roanoke have lost both parents.
A new board member introduced a resolution to drop student mask mandates in Roanoke County schools. But some of the arguments she offered in support of the measure appear specious. Others were counterfactual.
The section has been closed for almost two years.
Virginia Tech solves its depth issues at quarterbacks by landing not one, but TWO verbal commitments from transfer QBs on Thursday night
ROCKY MOUNT — Residents of Rocky Mount will soon have another place to go to for a fresh cup of coffee.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells needed only four days in the transfer portal to find a new home, how everything lined up in Virginia Tech's favor
Newly committed Virginia Tech QB Jason Brown never gave up on his dream of playing for the Hokies
The eatery, which had its grand opening this past Tuesday, is located at 2675 Roanoke St. in the building that previously housed a Denny's restaurant.
More than two dozen people were sickened or died after a hepatitis A outbreak last fall that was traced to the Famous Anthony’s restaurants.
Snowfall amounts of 1-3 inches appear likely from the Blue Ridge westward, with trace to 2 inch amounts east of the Blue Ridge.