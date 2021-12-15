BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS 2 STORY HOME OFFERS LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, DOUBLE SINK AND WALK IN CLOSET, CHEFS KITCHEN OPEN TO A DEN WITH GAS FIREPLACE, CROWN MOLDING, CENTRAL VAC, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FAMILY ROOM, GAS LOG FIREPLACE, FULL BATH, BEDROOM AND OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM, LARGE DECK, NEW SIDEWALK, OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH CONCRETE DRIVEWAY, AND MUCH MORE!!! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE OF A KIND HOME!!
6 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $667,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
All the details on the letter of intent Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry signed, what bonuses can he earn? What's his buyout? And more ...
There is no judging, no stigma and a desire to help people meet their basic needs.
Authorities closed off a section of Main Street Southwest, which has since reopened.
Authorities have charged a man with murder following a Saturday afternoon incident in Montgomery County.
Officer Chad Stilley was cleared of charges from last year's fatal wreck with a fleeing motorcyclist.
Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster spoke for many earlier this week when he expressed the following sentiment on Twitter:
Virginia has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant, making it the 23rd state in the country with the new strain of the coronavirus.
The company is slated to open its new location inside the Marketplace shopping center on Jan. 12.
Some folks thought the hoary riddles I plucked off the internet about Virginia Tech's Hokies and Maryland's Terps were amusing. But others warned that Virginia Tech football is nothing to joke about. So let's instead joke about the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, eh?
It's the largest single donation of its kind to a women's college, according to the school.