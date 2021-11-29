 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $668,950

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS 2 STORY HOME OFFERS LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, DOUBLE SINK AND WALK IN CLOSET, CHEFS KITCHEN OPEN TO A DEN WITH GAS FIREPLACE, CROWN MOLDING, CENTRAL VAC, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FAMILY ROOM, GAS LOG FIREPLACE, FULL BATH, BEDROOM AND OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM, LARGE DECK, NEW SIDEWALK, OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH CONCRETE DRIVEWAY, AND MUCH MORE!!! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE OF A KIND HOME!!

