BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS 2 STORY HOME OFFERS LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, DOUBLE SINK AND WALK IN CLOSET, CHEFS KITCHEN OPEN TO A DEN WITH GAS FIREPLACE, CROWN MOLDING, CENTRAL VAC, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FAMILY ROOM, GAS LOG FIREPLACE, FULL BATH, BEDROOM AND OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM, LARGE DECK, NEW SIDEWALK, OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH CONCRETE DRIVEWAY, AND MUCH MORE!!! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE OF A KIND HOME!!
6 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $674,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every night after he closed up shop, Basil Hubble, a hard worker who had just started as a clerk for A&A Cash Market, would call the owner…
- Updated
Sitting down at the dinner table with Virginia Tech’s entire offensive line
Terry Carroll Martin was injured on Sept. 21 as she crossed a Dollar General Store parking lot.
Michael A. Acord was fleeing police when his motorcycle collided with a Narrows officer's unmarked car.
A grand jury indicted him on more charges Monday.
A Pittsylvania County supervisor retaliated against the county’s former social services director after she gave a First Amendment-protected sp…
Ferrum has not played a game since goalkeeper Cole Lipinski took his own life on Sept. 19.
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s arm twirl explained
A 20-year-old Roanoke man is accused of murder in a Wednesday night shooting that left another man dead in a city convenience store, according…
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.