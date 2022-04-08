7 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $1,675,000

Unique Colonial Estate overlooking 56 pastoral acres. Breath taking 360-degree views, tons of renovated space, private first floor living suite, 2 renovated kitchens, 4 large fireplaces, 2 large owner suites and renovated baths throughout. Tennis court, barn, pond, whole house generator and all fenced pastures. The house will surprise you with all it has to offer. One owner, custom-built brick home with a new HVAC system and newer roof, updated electrical and plumbing. New Replacement Windows in whole house, easy to clean Tilt-In Windows.Centrally located in the heart of Daleville, VA close to the Daleville Town Center, 1 Mile from the I81 interchange. Close to shopping and restaurants. 15 minutes to Downtown Roanoke and the Roanoke Airport.