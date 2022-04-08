Unique Colonial Estate overlooking 56 pastoral acres. Breath taking 360-degree views, tons of renovated space, private first floor living suite, 2 renovated kitchens, 4 large fireplaces, 2 large owner suites and renovated baths throughout. Tennis court, barn, pond, whole house generator and all fenced pastures. The house will surprise you with all it has to offer. One owner, custom-built brick home with a new HVAC system and newer roof, updated electrical and plumbing. New Replacement Windows in whole house, easy to clean Tilt-In Windows.Centrally located in the heart of Daleville, VA close to the Daleville Town Center, 1 Mile from the I81 interchange. Close to shopping and restaurants. 15 minutes to Downtown Roanoke and the Roanoke Airport.
7 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $1,675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica Darling Dickson went missing in 2019. Her remains were discovered almost two years later by Hollins University students along the outskirts of the college’s property.
According to information from the jail, Dylan Ray Hatcher, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell.
In January, Clarissa Clarke invited a dozen friends to a Facebook Group for Bodhi Lounge. Now, her membership list numbers nearly 600. She intends to open a bricks-and-mortar cannabis café in the coming months, at a so-far undisclosed location.
Animal welfare protections were signed into state law on Monday, as politicians and activist groups are barking for better treatment of beagle…
Bill Roth, the acclaimed voice of Virginia Tech football for decades, is returning to the post after a seven-year absence.
'(Da'Wain) Lofton is probably the most confident kid I have in the room,' a look at the Virginia Tech receiver making a splash this spring...
Owners, community say goodbye to Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy, a Salem institution
Nell Fleming was at her wits end when she called looking for an affordable apartment, after learning she'd have to move out of her current rental because it's being renovated by new owners. Within a week, she'd found a suitable place. Here are some more places that might be worth a glance.
Just before 1 p.m., an employee of the bank in the 4000 block of Challenger Avenue reported a robbery, police said. A suspect was in custody within 20 minutes.
Roanoke’s Ramada Inn property on Franklin Road is now owned by the city.