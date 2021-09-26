 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $1,795,000

7 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $1,795,000

  • Updated
7 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $1,795,000

Federal Style Country Home on top of 56 pastoral acres in the center of Daleville. Breath taking 360 degree views, tons of renovated space, fabulous first floor living plan with 2 renovated kitchens. In law suite, 4 large fireplaces, 2 large masters with recently renovated baths, tennis court, barn, pond, whole house generator and all fenced pastures. The house will surprise you with all it has to offer. One owner custom built brick home with a new HVAC system and roof, updated electrical and plumbing throughout. No easements, 10 minutes from I81, shopping and restaurants. 25 minutes to Downtown Roanoke.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert