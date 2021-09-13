Federal Style Country Home on top of 56 pastoral acres in the center of Daleville. Breath taking 360 degree views, tons of renovated space, fabulous first floor living plan with 2 renovated kitchens. In law suite, 4 large fireplaces, 2 large masters with recently renovated baths, tennis court, barn, pond, whole house generator and all fenced pastures. The house will surprise you with all it has to offer. One owner custom built brick home with a new HVAC system and roof, updated electrical and plumbing throughout. No easements, 10 minutes from I81, shopping and restaurants. 25 minutes to Downtown Roanoke.
7 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $1,949,000
