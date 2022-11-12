Stunning NEW custom waterfront home by one of the areas premier builders. No detail will be missed in this under construction HOME. Perfect open floor plan designed for indoor/outdoor living and maximum enjoyment of the lake and pool. Vaulted ceiling great room with fireplace, master suite on the main, over-sized light filed kitchen w/large island, pantry, & beautiful finishes throughout! Up to 7 BRs, 5 full BA, lower-level rec. room & large covered porch with outdoor fireplace and sunken, heated, cement deck saltwater pool overlooking the lake. Fire pit w/ gas connection & all within easy access of the lake and private dock. Stunning craftsmanship & well thought out floor plan. PUBLIC water and sewer & size of home makes this ideal for a fulltime time family living, as a HIGH income
7 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,900,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Never before has a circus show in the Roanoke Valley mixed flames, fog, lasers and zombies with trapezes, a knife-throwing act, contortionists and illusions. Paranormal Cirque opens under a big tent outside the Salem Civic Center on Nov. 17.
ProChem is responsible for the release of GenX into a water supply that serves the Roanoke Valley.
Several residents said their concerns with the park began worsening a few months ago following the sale of the property to a firm with ties to a hedge fund that has gained notoriety in recent years over its purchase — and attempted purchases — of a number of newspapers across the country.
A neighborhood group opposes the plan.
Will Patterson, a freshman at Ferrum College in Franklin County, has died, the college announced.
Voters returned two incumbents and two newcomers to the City Council, based on the uncertified vote.
"I was just excited to get out there and play again," the Wright State graduate transfer said.
Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease.
The Hokies led 27-16 and had a first-and-goal from the Georgia Tech 10-yard line with less than 11 minutes remaining. Then, the collapse began.
The senior broke the school mark for the most 3-pointers in a game.