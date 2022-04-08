Privacy, luxury, acreage, and mountain views. The detailed craftsmanship and stunning architectural design are boasted throughout this 12,000 sq ft home and make it an entertainer's dream. Situated on almost 5 acres but close to all amenities, this home features 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths with an additional mother-in-law suite located above the garage. Enjoy exercising at home in your private gym with an indoor, endless pool and experience a spa in your primary bath as the tub fills from the ceiling. This gorgeous home features a full all purpose sports court, theater room with reclining chairs, kids media room, outdoor entertainment area with built in gas grill and fireplace, private office and private library off the primary bedroom and so much more!
7 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $2,400,000
