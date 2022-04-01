7 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $589,950

Unique, sprawling brick ranch with 3 separate living areas each with their own kitchens, baths, and laundry hookups. Perfect property for the buyer that is looking ofr a spacious house to accommodate extended family, multigenerational families, or in law quarters. The bedrooms, common areas and kitchens are spacious. Plenty of parking available with a circular driveway up & a 2 car attached carport, there is also a large parking area down and a garage under. You'll enjoy all the outdoor spaces including a deck, covered front porch and patios for cookouts, games, and outdoor rec areas. A large portion of the basement is unfinished for future expansion and offers lots of storage. This house is truly one of a kind.