Custom Built upscale home In the heart of SW County with privacy w panoramic views of the city lights and Mountain ranges. Renovated 2019 Upscale appliances in the main living area with an open floor plan and folding glass doors opens for outdoor living. - you feel part of the view. A luxurious masters suite offers views from the Jacuzzi, a passthrough fireplace and a walk in closet. All Main level bedrooms have attached full baths. The lower level consist of two in-law suites with completely independent living including kitchen and laundry generating $2,500 per month through Air BNB. .Whole house Generator new roof 12/2020 - much more. Subject to unilateral Termination by seller of Existing Cash Contract delayed by Estate inheritance issue.
8 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,140,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A teenager was killed when his motorcycle crashed Thursday afternoon on Hershberger Road Northwest, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Kayla Nicole Thomas kept her eyes cast downward, fixed on the table in front of her, as her relatives spoke Thursday about the heartbreak and …
"It's a little bit of a bittersweet day," Redick said in his video announcement.
In a written objection, the defense said it was told by federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon to make its arguments while she was out of the courtroom -- denying it the right to be heard.
The county board of supervisors says the circuit court “has no authority to exercise jurisdiction over the monument at issue.”
A bar security guard accused of wounding another man in an exchange of gunfire last year saw his bond revoked Friday after police discovered h…
“We’ve got huge improvement to make,” coach Justin Fuente said of an offense he labeled as “inconsistent.”
Isimemen David Etute is accused of killing Jerry Paul Smith.
The former Cave Spring coach remembers Redick's "competitive greatness."
Where in the world is my medical marijuana card? I applied for it early in August and now it's late September. On top of that, legal weed in Virginia is no bargain.