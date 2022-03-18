 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $530,000

Absolutely private,modern,historic,1 of a kind''ARTIST'S ESTATE''in SW Co! W.1,000 sq.ft.GuestHouse & 1800sq.ft open-airStudio. Phenomenal Views of City&Mtns.from 5'tall windowWalls. 2ampleKitchns. 30ft. StoneFPL in GreatRm ! (2Fpl). dbl glass doors to deck.Built by Artist Geo.Solonevich (stoneConcrete& logBeamConstrction) AlsoUsedAsAn ART SCHOOL.cld beYourFamily SummerResort w. over 5,000sqFt, 7 Bdrms & 6 bathrms SeparateEntrance upper Apt-1,000sqFt Live Comfortably in happy surroundings 2balconies.CathedralCeil,MusicRm,Stained glass 3WatrHtrs.HeatPumpMany recent upgrades include:, floors,doors,windows,tile in baths,interior walls, appliances- call agent for list.

