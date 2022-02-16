Custom Built upscale home In the heart of SW County with privacy w panoramic views of the city lights and Mountain ranges. Renovated 2019 Upscale appliances in the main living area with an open floor plan and folding glass doors opens for outdoor living. - you feel part of the view. A luxurious masters suite offers views from the Jacuzzi, a passthrough fireplace and a walk in closet. All Main level bedrooms have attached full baths. The lower level consist of two in-law suites with completely independent living including kitchen and laundry generating $2,500 per month through Air BNB. .Whole house Generator new roof 12/2020 - much more. Motivated Seller. Reasonable offers will be considered.
8 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $650,000
