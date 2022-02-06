A True Rocky Mount Gem: ''The Claiborne House'' Circa 1895 located in the Town of Rocky Mount,VA. Charming Home offers (7)Master Suites; Each w/Private Bath, PLUS 1Bed/1Bath In-Law Cottage with Private Entrance. Gourmet Kitchen, Spacious Rooms throughout. Beautiful Setting, Wrap-Around Porch, Fenced Yard, Workshop, Mature Landscaping, Patio, Firepit, Pergola & Outdoor Kitchen! Within walking distance to The Harvester Performance Center, Restaurants, Local Shopping & more! Electric car charger/240amp. {Listed as Residential & Commercial. Currently operated as a Bed & Breakfast}
8 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $599,900
