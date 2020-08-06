911 standalone 080720

Roanoke’s new emergency dispatch center, the Blue Hills Communications Center, was dedicated at a ceremony Thursday, more than a year after ground was broken on the project. The center combines the city government’s dispatch operations with the offices of Virginia 811, the nonprofit that marks underground utilities before digging happens. The 31,000-square-foot building offers windows with views and daylight. The city’s E-911 center was previously located in the basement of city hall. The new E-911 logo is seen in the call center.