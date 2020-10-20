A look at the true freshmen making contributions for Virginia Tech football

Strong’s first career start came in Week 2 when he was the only scholarship cornerback available. He was back in the starting lineup against Boston College with Jeramine Waller out of the lineup.

The Maryland native went under the radar on the recruiting trail with his size — he’s listed at 6-foot-0, 174-pounds — scaring most Power 5 teams off. The Hokies had no such reservations after seeing him play at one of their summer camps.

Tech thought Strong would have time to develop coming into the season with All-ACC corners Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller, but Farley opted out and Waller’s lingering foot injury limited him throughout the season.

Strong, who has seven tackles (six solo) with a team-high three pass breakups, hasn’t played like a typical freshman.

“I think Dorian Strong is just a big-time player, and he works really hard at practice every day,” Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo said. “He’s going to be big time. I already know. I can see it in his eyes. He comes to work and I think that has the biggest impact on him.”

Devin Taylor echoed Deablo’s thoughts.