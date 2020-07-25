A look at the Virginia Tech players on 2020 preseason award watch lists

BLACKSBURG — The murky outlook for the 2020 football season didn’t stop the National College Football Awards Association from revealing preseason watch lists this month.
Virginia Tech’s defense earned some recognition after a bounce back season in 2019. Linebacker Rayshard Ashby and defensive back Caleb Farley appeared on multiple lists after being catalysts for that turnaround.
Ashby and Farley made the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list for defensive player of the year and the Bednarik Award preseason watch list given to the nation’s top defensive player.
They also made the watch lists at their respective positions — Ashby made the Butkus Award preseason watch list (top linebacker) and Farley was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list (top defensive back).
Ashby solidified his place among the top linebackers in the ACC last year. The second-team All-ACC selection had a league-leading 120 tackles (61 solo), 17 tackles for loss (third in the league), five sacks and three forced fumbles. He was the only player in the ACC to earn player of the week honors at his position five times.
“He’s my rock in that defense,” then-defensive coordinator Bud Foster said last season.
Foster, who questioned Ashby’s lack of award recognition last season, praised the linebacker’s performance throughout the season.
“He is just coming out and playing the game now,” Foster said. “It’s not work ball, it’s play ball. And that’s probably where he’s a little bit different than the other guys right there, where he’s also separating himself and you see that in his play. There’s no hesitation, there’s no reservation.”
Farley was named first-team All-ACC last year with a league-leading 16 passes defended and was second in the conference with four interceptions. The redshirt junior missed the final two games, including the Belk Bowl, with a back injury.
Draft experts have pegged the 6-foot-2, 207-pounder as a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus, an analytics website, has graded Farley as the fourth-best returning player overall in the league .
According to PFF, Farley was targeted 50 times last season and quarterbacks finished the season with a quarterback rating of 29.2 when trying to throw at him. The site noted that quarterbacks receive a 39.6 quarterback rating for spiking the ball.
Fellow defensive back Jermaine Waller, who had 13 passes defended and three interceptions, was also named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list. He was honorable mention All-ACC in 2019.
The other Tech players recognized were punter Oscar Bradburn (Ray Guy Award; top punter), place-kicker Brian Johnson (Lou Groza Award; top place-kicker), offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw (Outland Trophy; top interior lineman), Tayvion Robinson (Paul Hornung Award; most versatile player) and quarterback Hendon Hooker (Maxwell Award; most outstanding player).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!