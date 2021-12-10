A rescue dog star is born for the "The Nutcracker" stage

The state of the timid boxer mix brought into Angels of Assisi four days after Thanksgiving was heartbreaking to see.
The veterinary team estimated her age to be 5 but couldn’t be confident due to the extreme malnourishment she had suffered. Untreated Lyme disease was starting to disrupt her kidneys. Her condition was deemed critical with the chance of recovery unclear.
The animal clinic bestowed the pup — who rescuers had found tied to a pole and abandoned in a city park — with the heavenly name of Luna.
This weekend, Luna, whose prognosis is much brighter after intensive medical care, will get the star treatment by appearing in the beloved annual production of “The Nutcracker” staged by the Southwest Virginia Ballet.
The sweet-natured pooch will feature in the festive party scene that kicks off the performance. The brief cameo is part of a longstanding partnership between the ballet and the nonprofit Angels of Assisi to highlight the plight of animals in need.
Luna was picked for this year’s role, in part, to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support it has given her, said Dayna Reynolds.
“She’s touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Reynolds, director of community engagement for Angels. “We’ve had a lot of people following her story.”
A wave of donated blankets, toys and other gifts has come in for Luna as she works to recuperate. Supporters also were moved to donate over $9,000 to a fund dedicated to the care of neglected or abused animals brought to Angels.
Tips received after police issued an appeal for information helped animal wardens identify the dog’s owner, a Roanoke man, who’s been charged with animal neglect, authorities said.
Custody of the dog has been granted to Angels. The animal shelter has fielded many offers from families volunteering to foster Luna.
The selection of a final foster family is underway now, Reynolds said.
Luna still has a long road ahead, including surgery, but she’s gaining strength every day and appears to be out of the woods from the medical crisis she was facing when first rescued.
She has taken in all the changes around her, including test runs of the ballet conducted with the cast, with a quiet curiosity and an appreciation for the plentiful pets, said Reynolds.
Overall, she said, Luna is on track for a happy holiday season.
“We've all become quite attached to her, as you might imagine,” Reynolds said, adding while cases such as these are emotional to work, it’s made easier by the outpouring of support from the community.