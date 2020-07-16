A1 standalone

Unlike Iracus, the fgiure of Greek mythology who flew too close to the sun and lost his waxen wings from the heat, a European and NASA spacecraft has successfully snapped the closest solar pictures ever taken, revealing countless little “campfires” flaring everywhere. Scientists on Thursday released the first images taken by Solar Orbiter, launched from Cape Canaveral in February. The orbiter was about 48 million miles from the sun, about halfway from Earth. when it recorded the spectacular images. See story, Page 3.