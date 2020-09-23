a1 standalone
Confederate monuments and the Dukes of Hazzard’s Catherine Bach made for unusual legal arguments Monday in a Giles County drug case – but they did not prevent a judge from sentencing Melvin Cecil Chapman to 30 years in prison, as a jury had recommended.
A student-led protest — the Bigger Picture March — focused on racial inequality at Radford University is still set for Saturday despite criticism and threats made online.
Radford University is preparing to close its campus as soon as Friday evening ahead of a student-led protest on racial inequality slated for Saturday afternoon, according to university officials.
One classroom at Oak Grove Elementary School has temporarily closed "out of abundance of caution." The students have transitioned to virtual learning.
A new restaurant recently opened in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.
Virginia Tech released a depth chart on Monday for its season-opener against NC State
An alleged sexual assault at a Roanoke strip club that was the subject of two criminal trials is now the basis of a federal lawsuit.
While still on probation for stealing from a former Roanoke company, Melissa Rowe Dillon embezzled from two Roanoke County businesses that jointly paid her to be their office manager.
Roanoke should shift plans for building a new Valley Metro bus station to an industrial site outside of downtown, according to a developer who…
Updated daily: See for yourself how and where COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading, and how fast, in our county, state and nation.