Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme

A Radford woman thought she would not pass the drug test needed to renew her Suboxone prescription. So instead of turning in her own urine, she decided to substitute that of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son – who she first dosed with Suboxone. Katie Sowers Hinkley pleaded guilty Monday to six felony charges tied to child abuse and to distributing drugs to a minor. 