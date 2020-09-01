a2 online for Wednesday

First day of school for Roanoke County students
Roanoke County Public Schools opened last Monday with a mixture of online and in-person classes. Head to the classroom with us at roanoke.com/gallery.
Daily news email
Wake up to the latest headlines in your inbox. Sign up for the morning news email at roanoke.com/emails.
Don’t get caught by weather
Weather columnist Kevin Myatt stays on top of sun, rain and temperatures. Follow him on Twitter, @KevinMyattwx
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!