A parade and rally on a rainy Saturday to show support for police drew approximately 80 people to downtown Salem. Check out our photos from the event at roanoke.com/gallery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A parade and rally on a rainy Saturday to show support for police drew approximately 80 people to downtown Salem. Check out our photos from the event at roanoke.com/gallery.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.