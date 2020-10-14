The surge of fatal shootings in the Roanoke Valley leaves behind family and friends grieving and asking why. Head over to roanoke.com/gallery to see how families are grieving.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The surge of fatal shootings in the Roanoke Valley leaves behind family and friends grieving and asking why. Head over to roanoke.com/gallery to see how families are grieving.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.