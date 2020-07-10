a2
An estimated 300 people attended the sunrise service at the Hunting Hills Country Club pool last Sunday to honor the memory of Louis Tudor. Check out some of the service down at the pool at roanoke.com/gallery.

TUDOR, Louis Steven
TUDOR, Louis Steven

March 17, 1956 July 1, 2020 Louis Steven Tudor of Roanoke, Virginia, entered the rivers of Heaven on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on M…

