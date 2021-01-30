ACC/Local College basketball: Wright, Alvarado lead Georgia Tech past No. 16 Florida State

ATLANTA — Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat No. 16 Florida State 76-65 on Saturday, ending the Seminoles' five-game winning streak.
Florida State (10-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had 19 points from RaiQuan Gray. The Seminoles couldn't overcome Wright and the Yellow Jackets' backcourt duo of Jose Alvarado, who had 21 points, and Michael Devoe, who had 19.
Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3) never trailed in the second half and snapped a two-game losing streak.
Duke 79, Clemson 53
DURHAM, N.C. — Matthew Hurt led a balanced attack with 13 points and Duke played like a team on a mission, rolling to a win over Clemson.
Jeremy Roach added 12 points for the Blue Devils (7-5, 5-3 ACC).
Aamir Simms, with 19 points, was the only player in double figures for the Tigers (10-5, 4-5).
Wake Forest 66, Miami 54
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Daivien Williamson scored 16 points, leading four players into double figures, as Wake Forest ended its January slate with a defeat of a depleted Miami.
Jalen Johnson added 15 points for the Demon Deacons (5-7, 2-7 ACC).
Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong led the short-handed Hurricanes (6-10, 2-9) with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
LOCAL
Ferrum 65, Bridgewater 62
FERRUM — The Panthers (2-3, 1-2 ODAC) relinquished a 10 point halftime advantage but came back to go ahead on a Carrington Young layup with two minutes remaining to pick up their first conference win.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee hit two foul shots with two seconds to play to provide the final margin of victory.
Ferrum went up by 15 points early in the second half, but the Eagles scored the next 17 points to take the lead.
The Panthers were 10 of 17 (58%) from the charity stripe for the game.
Darius Kemp led all scorers with 20 points, Nick Helton scored 14 points and Madden-McAfee added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Bridgewater (2-2,2-2) was paced by Alec Topper with 15 points and Davis Oliveras with 10.
Radford 54, USC Upstate 45
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Bryonna McClean scored a game high 11 points as the Highlanders (4-7, 4-4 Big South) knocked off the Spartans for the second night in a row.
The Radford defense held USC Upstate (6-13, 3-10) to 29% shooting from the field as it evened its conference record.