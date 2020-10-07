ACC power poll

4. Virginia Tech (2-0, No. 6)

N.C. State’s upset victory over Pitt makes the Hokies’ 45-24 win over the Wolfpack look even better. Virginia Tech followed up its season-opening victory with a 38-31 win over Duke. Khalil Herbert ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns on just 20 carries. While North Carolina might still be a better team, Virginia Tech has looked more impressive through two weeks and earns the No. 4 spot in the power poll. Next: at North Carolina, Saturday, noon

5. North Carolina (2-0, No. 5)

The Tar Heels looked a bit rusty in their second game of the season, surviving a road scare at Boston College, 26-22. UNC’s secondary struggled at times, allowing 313 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Offensively, Sam Howell completed just over 50% of his passes. It wasn’t crisp, but the Tar Heels won after multiple weeks off. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday, noon

6. Virginia (1-1, No. 7)