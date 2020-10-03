ACC roundup: Leary, N.C. State upset No. 24 Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — N.C. State coach Dave Doeren kept waiting for quarterback Devin Leary to take a firm grasp of the starting job. Doeren knew Leary had all the tools necessary to provide some stability at a position where there’s been little of it recently for the Wolfpack.
At some point, Doeren figured it would all come together for the charismatic redshirt sophomore with the big arm.
That point arrived in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Heinz Field against No. 24 Pittsburgh. Twice the Wolfpack needed to go the length of the field to reclaim the lead. Twice they did it, the last time coming on a 13-yard strike from Leary to Emeka Emezie with 23 seconds to go to give N.C. State a stunning 30-29 victory over the previously unbeaten Panthers.
Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the last a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017. Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 ACC) bounced back from a dismal loss at Virginia Tech to stop Pitt’s bid for the program’s first 4-0 start since 2000.
The Wolfpack ripped off 17 straight points in the first half to stagger the nation’s top-ranked defense then rolled up 151 yards over the final two drives. The game-winning score came two plays after Leary converted a fourth-and-9 with a dart to Thayer Thomas.
Pitt’s 13th penalty of the day — a defensive holding call — on the next snap moved the ball to the Panther 13 and Leary and Emezie took care of the rest. The win marked N.C. State’s first victory over a ranked opponent since beating Louisville in 2017.
Pitt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground, including a go-ahead score with 1:44 to play. Still, it wasn’t enough on a day the Panthers again struggled to get into the end zone.
Seven Pitt drives finished in N.C. State territory. They led to two touchdowns, three Alex Kessman field goals, a punt and a turnover on downs.
Saturday
No. 12 UNC 26, BC 22
BOSTON — Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying two-point conversion with 45 seconds left to lead the Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 ACC) over Boston College (2-1, 1-1).
Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave Carolina a 21-13 lead with just over a minute left in the first half. Williams ran for 57 yards and caught two passes for 56, and Michael Carter carried 16 times for 121 yards for UNC.
Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jordan Travis came off the bench to lead Florida State to touchdowns on five straight drives as the Seminoles (1-2) rallied to knock off FCS program Jacksonville State (0-1).
Travis completed 13 of 18 passes for 215 yards, including a 41-yard TD pass to Keyshawn Helton. The redshirt sophomore also added a touchdown run, one of four TD runs from the Seminoles .
LATE FRIDAY
Wake Forest 66, Campbell 14
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christian Beal-Smith ran for three TDs and Donavon Greene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD as the Demon Deacons (1-2) matched the fourth-most points in program history.
Wake Forest forced four turnovers in their lone nonconference game of the season. Campbell (0-4), a FCS program, completed its abbreviated fall schedule, which consisted of four road games against FBS foes.
