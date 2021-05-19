After 2 decades in music and 2 kids, Pink still a rockstar

NEW YORK — Pink is grappling with the fact that her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, with husband Carey Hart, is on the cusp of the tween years.

“It’s still the salad days, she’s still my baby,” said Pink in an interview over Zoom. “But she’s starting to ask me questions about deodorant and bras.” As if on cue, a siren blares in the background. “And there’s my ambulance,” she deadpans.

Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon are a huge creative inspiration for the singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore. Earlier this year she released a single called “Cover Me In Sunshine“ featuring Willow’s vocals, which Pink says happened organically.

“She was in the room when I was recording. She liked the song and was humming, and she has such a cute, pretty little voice. I was like, ‘You want to sing on it?’ She’s like, ‘Sure.’”

In the new documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far,” debuting May 21 on Prime Video, viewers go back to 2019 for Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” world tour with Hart, Willow and Jameson in tow. The kids join her for rehearsals, she wrangles them for bedtime and feels guilty when Willow vents that Jameson, a toddler at the time, gets all the attention.