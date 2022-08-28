Kentland Farm Field Day to showcase agricultural research and more

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host the 2022 Kentland Farm Field Day. This event will highlight current research projects at Kentland Farm as well as focus on grazing tools, pasture management, and horticulture production.

The guest speaker for the event will be Dr. John Fike, extension forage specialist at Virginia Tech. Dr. Fike will provide strategies for reducing fertilizer inputs on the farm. As Virginia’s state forage specialist, Dr. Fike works with agents and producers to improve the productivity, profitability and environmental quality of forage-livestock systems in Virginia, largely through efforts with the Graze 300 program, tall fescue management, and silvopasture systems implementation.

Speakers from VCE, Virginia Tech and industry will also deliver workshops and demonstrations on the following topics: animal science, agronomy, horticulture, entomology program updates (wagon tour); reducing fertilizer inputs; pasture management apps; Graze 300: a producer perspective; small-scale vegetable irrigation; weed control for vegetable production; fence strategies for vegetable production.

Kentland Farm exists to support the research, teaching and Extension programs of Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, which include many of Virginia’s major agricultural crop and livestock species. Programs are conducted at the farm by many different colleges and departments of the university, including Engineering, Science, Veterinary Science and Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. The farm is rich in local history, and Virginia Tech has maintained that history through the manor house, slave cemetery, Native American sites and other early farm buildings.

The registration fee is $15, which includes lunch and ice cream. You can register online at https://tinyurl.com/kentland2022. Or register via mail by sending your contact info and payment by Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Pulaski County Extension Office, Attn: Kentland Field Day, 143 Third St. NW, Suite 3, Pulaski, VA, 24301. Make checks payable to “Treasurer—Virginia Tech.”

For questions, contact Morgan Paulette at 540-980-7761.

- Submitted by Meredith Hoggatt