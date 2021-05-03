Pulaski County teacher recognized through national Harmony Hero program

Pulaski County High School agriculture teacher Carley Pavan has been recognized as a Harmony Hero for her efforts in creating a sensory learning, outdoor, ADA-compliant classroom experience for students to help bring back the community’s ecosystem with an emphasis on monarch butterfly protection.

The Harmony Hero Award Program is part of EarthKind’s 2021 Year of the Monarch national initiative. Through a rigorous nomination and selection process, the nation’s leading plant-based pest prevention brand is recognizing one K-12 teacher across the country each month who is committed to implementing eco-education initiatives into their curriculum, with the focus on getting kids outdoors and connected to nature at an impressionable age. Each recognized teacher will receive complimentary in-service training from an entomologist on IPM practices for their school, helping them become safer, healthier places. They’ll also receive sustainable product essentials for eco-education and outdoor adventures, and will be considered for the grand prize of sending one teacher and three guests on an all-expense paid trip to Mexico in March 2022 to visit the Kingdom of Monarchs habitat, where they will witness the amazing migration of millions of butterflies.