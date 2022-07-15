Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All but one of my plants started as seeds in pint-sized clay pots. Now they're big, lush and more than 3 feet tall. They've all been transplanted, either into the ground in friends' gardens or into 15-gallon grow bags if they're on a deck.
"I didn't really want to go back without her," the Lord Botetourt graduate said.
Danielle Marie Rock, of Fincastle, pleaded guilty Monday in court to misdemeanor reckless driving involving the roadway death of bicyclist Tabitha Thompson.
One particular area town officials hope the changes help address is Center Street, which has gradually become a much more prominent spot for pregame Virginia Tech football events.
Check residents have several concerns about FloydFest’s relocation in 2023, including an increased crime rate and its agricultural impact.
The now largely demolished Campbell Court bus station site between Campbell and Salem avenues soon will be the location of one of the largest construction projects in downtown Roanoke since the 1990s.
Blood tests showed that Levi Austin Clark was high on methamphetamine and had a blood-alcohol level more than twice Virginia's legal limit.
Roanoke County Public Schools found the land where it wants to build the county’s largest capital project in its history — a new career and te…
Smith Mountain Lake’s popular Pirate Days is set to return this weekend. Crowds are expected to fill area marinas dressed in pirate garb and r…
Blacksburg resident Linda Skeens is NOT the Linda Skeens with the same name who recently won a slew of home-cooking awards in the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair. But she's been having a lot of fun with people on social media who think she is.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.