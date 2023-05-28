Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Volunteer Montgomery (formerly known as Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) held its 50th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon on May 19 at the Inn at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Approximately 90 participants attended the event. Volunteer Rosemary Jones and Lt. Mark Hollandsworth of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office served as guest speakers.

Entertainment was provided by Erin Krug of the Virginia Tech Music Department. Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Sherri Blevins and County Administrator F. Craig Meadows were on hand to introduce the organization’s 50th Anniversary video and present volunteers with their Years of Service Awards.

Thirty volunteers reached milestone years in 2023:

20 Years: Barbara Scott, Lois Wade, Mazie Wimmer.

15 Years: Sarah Carter, William Chrisman, Dorothy Finch, Erma Jones, Marjorie Vitale, Susan Walton.

10 Years: Tamara Bean, Sharon Brown, Betty Conary, Ronald Flanary, Joyce Griffin, Ila Groseclose, Roberta Hall, Polly Myers, Nancy Norton, Lou Reynolds, James Wilson, Spencer Winfrey.

Five Years: Nancy Collins, Don Conner, Irene Dowdy, Barbara Parrish, Diane Rencsok, Brian Sanchez, Robert Stimson, Patricia Traynor, Claude Wimmer.

The organization extends thanks to the 2023 Volunteer Celebration Planning Committee: Carol Cornish, Rosemary Jones, Deborah Lovelace, Kathy Mills, Jill Songer and Tonia Winn.

Volunteer Montgomery has offices in Christiansburg.

For more information, go to montva.com/rsvp.

- The Roanoke Times