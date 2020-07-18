Book briefs

Former Mueller prosecutor writing book on investigation
NEW YORK — A top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller has a book coming out this fall about the two-year investigation into the alleged ties between Russia and the 2016 campaign of President Donald Trump.
Random House announced that Andrew Weissmann’s “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation” will be published Sept. 29. Weissmann, often the target of criticism from Trump supporters, is calling the book a meticulous account of the Mueller team’s probe and its ongoing battles with the Trump administration.
Weissmann, who worked as an FBI general counsel under Mueller, gained prominence as a prosecutor investigating organized crime in New York City and for his leadership of a task force looking into the Enron scandal.
Actor Andrew McCarthy writing ‘Brat Pack’ book
NEW YORK — Actor-writer-director Andrew McCarthy, a 57-year-old father of three, keeps getting asked about his “Brat Pack” years in the 1980s.
He is now ready to answer.
Grand Central Publishing announced that McCarthy’s “Brat: An ’80s Story” will come out next spring. Grand Central is calling the book “a revealing look at coming of age in a maelstrom, reckoning with conflicted ambition, innocence, addiction and masculinity.”
McCarthy was widely known in the ’80s for such films as “Pretty in Pink,” “Less Than Zero” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” and for his association, at least as seen by the media, with such contemporaries as Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald and Emilio Estevez.
The term “Brat Pack” was popularized by an unflattering New York magazine story that ran in 1985 and portrayed the young actors as shallow and self-absorbed. McCarthy has long disputed he was part of any such group, telling People magazine in 1999 that he hadn’t seen any of his famous co-stars since making “St. Elmo’s Fire.”
New novel coming in 2021 from ‘The Revenant’ author
NEW YORK — The author of “The Revenant,” the historical novel adapted into the Oscar-winning movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will be publishing his first new work of fiction in nearly 20 years.
Henry Holt and Company has announced that Michael Punke’s “Ridgeline” will be released in June 2021. The book is set in the American West in the 1860s and “interweaves the perspectives of key U.S. Army officers, the family members they brought with them to settle the West, and the indigenous people who fought off the invasion of their land, including the legendary Crazy Horse,” according to Henry Holt.
“The Revenant,” Punke’s previous novel, came out in 2002 and told the story of a frontiersman in the Missouri Territory in the 1820s. It was adapted into a 2015 film of the same name and brought DiCaprio an Academy Award for best actor.
Bialik teams up with DC for science book
NEW YORK — “The Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik is teaming with DC Entertainment on a project that joins superhero power to the power of science.
DC Entertainment announced that Bialik will collaborate with popular comic writers and illustrators on a story collection that features Batman, Superman, the Flash and others in search of such mysteries as why polar ice melts and what can be found at the bottom of the sea.
“Flash Facts” will come out in February and provide “a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives,” DC announced.
Bialik herself is a neuroscientist and author whose previous books include “Beyond the Sling” and “Girling Up.”
Posthumous Shriver memoir scheduled for January
NEW YORK — The late Sargent Shriver, the Peace Corps’ founding director and an architect of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty,” left behind at least one unfinished project.
RosettaBooks announced that it had acquired Shriver’s memoir “We Called It a War,” which he worked on in the late 1960s and was only recently rediscovered. Shriver’s friend and law partner David Birenbaum edited the manuscript, in which Shriver tells of his efforts to fulfill Johnson’s vow in 1964 to end poverty. The 348-page book, pared down from a “very raw” 500 pages, is scheduled for January.
Shriver was the husband of President John F. Kennedy’s sister, Eunice. He was a prominent liberal and government official in the 1960s who for many embodied a more idealistic time.
He became known for his leadership of the Peace Corps during the Kennedy administration and for helping to establish such lasting government programs as Head Start and VISTA while serving under Johnson.
Eunice Shriver, who died in 2009, helped found the Special Olympics. Sargent Shriver died in 2011.
