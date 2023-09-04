Honors
Football
Southern Conference
Alex Oliver, VMI – The senior cornerback was named the defensive player of the week. He had six tackles, including one tackle for loss, and the game-clinching interception in the Keydets’ 12-7 win over Davidson. With VMI leading 12-7, Oliver leaped over two Wildcats to intercept a 44-yard pass at the VMI 21 with three seconds left to seal the win.
