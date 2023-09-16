Sep 16, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Purdue quarterback Hudson Card (left) is pressured by Virginia Tech defensive tackle Mario Kendricks in the first half of last weekend's game in Blacksburg. MATT GENTRY, THE ROANOKE TIMES Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt looks to pass against Northwestern on Sept. 3. Wimsatt has thrown for 361 yards and two touchdowns this season. ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular CASEY: Hollins-area church won’t permit grandmother’s burial in cemetery Officials at First Baptist Church of Hollins told Alice Garrison’s family that her remains could not be buried in its cemetery — because Garri… Virginia Tech women's coach Kenny Brooks gave UConn game 'a hard no' Brooks figured his November schedule was tough enough without adding UConn. Former Roanoke Mayor Bowers announces switch to Republican Party Bowers won numerous city elections as a Democrat – and in 2008, as an independent. But after his fourth term as mayor ended in 2016, his indep… Goodwill plans to operate Melrose Plaza grocery store Roanoke's planning commission on Monday recommended approval of a rezoning needed to move forward plans for Goodwill Industries to open a groc… Kickoff time announced for Hokies' Sept. 23 game at Marshall Virginia Tech gets a second chance at a noon kickoff next week.