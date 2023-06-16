Related to this story
Most Popular
Kailani Memmer will be the first openly gay magistrate judge or district judge to serve in the Western District.
A name you see on trucks in this area, U.S. Foods, will soon brand a grocery store.
No one spoke for or against the change at Tuesday's meeting.
At May's meeting, a parent complained about "LGBTQA decorations" throughout Glen Cove Elementary, and termed school employees "sexual predator…
One of the first phone calls Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry made when edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland entered the transfer portal was to a go…