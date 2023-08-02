Related to this story
Most Popular
The school board chairman had people removed from the room during the meeting.
Of late, the Roanoke County School Board's meetings have been especially spicy. Thursday’s devolved into brief pandemonium after members of th…
Business-related shorts from across the Roanoke and New River valleys.
"Just an unbelievable person," Hokies men's tennis coach Jim Thompson said.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry wasn’t peppered with questions Wednesday at ACC Kickoff regarding the two-man battle for the H…