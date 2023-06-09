A car passed through newly reopened gates along the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap in Roanoke County on Thrusday morning.
JEFF STURGEON, THE ROANOKE TIMES
Repairs to this Blue Ridge Parkway section south of Roanoke, caused by a weather-elated washout in 2020, took more than three years to complete, causing a section of the scenic byway to be closed until Thrusday.
Repairs to this Blue Ridge Parkway section south of Roanoke, caused by a weather-elated washout in 2020, took more than three years to complete, causing a section of the scenic byway to be closed until Thrusday.