Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal authorities targeted a Roanoke County motel tied to sex and drug trafficking nearly a year ago. Its owner has objected and while the c…
And more notes on Dae'Quan Wright, Bhayshul Tuten and Ayden Greene.
Due South BBQ in Roanoke will continue to serve smoked meat platters, hush puppies and fried tomatoes under new ownership after the exit of fo…
Roanoke County's School Board has new restrictions for who's allowed to address the board at public meetings. Among other changes, speakers mu…
First-year head coach Hunter Shepherd has taken over a Knights program looking to end a 10-year playoff victory drought