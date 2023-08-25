Aug 25, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Former President Donald trump steps off his plane Thursday as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta international airport in Atlanta. ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS Former President Donald trump's supporters gather Thursday outside of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. BRYNN ANDERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS an official stands guard Thursday in front of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. BEN GRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular CASEY: Cruise operator denies Roanoke family’s plea for $58,300 refund It was supposed to be a “trip of a lifetime” – a 12-day, land-and-sea journey in Alaska. Instead, it was a travel nightmare that had them home… ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer says he doesn't want $8M record deal, reveals real name Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke… 11 Timesland football players to watch this season A glimpse at a handful student-athletes at different positions across different schools who the rest of the state might keep their eye on Teel: Virginia Tech's Tim Sands among four ACC presidents who attended Cal or Stanford College presidents value academic prestige, and the ACC's primary membership candidates, Stanford and California Berkeley, check that box like… CASEY: Roanoke family’s luxury cruise ‘nightmare’ story touches a nerve The Thompson family of Roanoke lost more than $58,000 to Norwegian Cruise Line because a flight NCL booked them on, to get them to their cruis…